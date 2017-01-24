Neil Cicierega's 'Mouth Moods' Is A Brand-New Mashup Masterpiece

​Neil Cicierega's been making good (and exceptionally weird) stuff on the internet since the early 2000's. You're probably familiar with things like Potter Puppet Pals and "Hyakugojyuuichi!!!" or the countless "animutations" it inspired. Neil also releases original music under the name Lemon Demon, and sometimes he gifts the internet with brilliant mashup albums — like he did last night when he dropped "Mouth Moods."

The great thing about "Mouth Moods" (and its predecessors "Mouth Sounds" and "Mouth Silence") is the embrace of repetition. Neil breathes new life into frequently meme'd songs like "All Star" by Smash Mouth and Disturbed's "Down With The Sickness" with inventive, pop-conscious mashups but doesn't shy away from using them at every possible turn. The end result is an album full of earworms that'll have you doubled over every time you hear another "some-BODY" or "ooh AH AH AH AH" rush you out of nowhere.

Neil's made a lot of great, weird stuff over the years. Below are some of our favorites, in case you want to spend Tuesday afternoon in pop mashup heaven (or hell, depending on your point of view).

The video for Neil's song "Bustin."





Here's "Mouth Sounds," the first in Neil's mashup series.





And finally, here's "Mouth Silence"





