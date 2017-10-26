BEWARE THE MEDIAN MULTIPLE

The Most Unaffordable Housing Markets In North America, Charted

​Not only is the rent too damn high, housing prices are as well. But where is the situation the worst? The usual suspects — New York, San Francisco, Vancouver — top the list, but where else are things bad? 

This chart from real estate firm Point2Homes ranks cities by their "median multiple" — the median home price divided by median household income. Take Vancouver, which tops the unaffordability list and has a median home sale price 17.3 times higher than the median household income:  

 

A median multiple of greater than 5.1 is rated as "severely unaffordable," which a disturbing number of major metropolitan areas qualify as, for reasons ranging from the huge influx of foreign investment in Vancouver to San Francisco's severe housing shortage.

If you're looking for us, we'll be shopping for a home in Detroit. 


[Point2Homes]


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ROBOTS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Meet Your New Robot Roommate

5 diggs jibo.com
Jibo is the first social robot for the home that looks, listens and learns. He’ll answer questions, take photos, crack jokes and bust out a dance move on command. The more you interact with Jibo, the more he learns about you and your preferences.

Trending Tech Stories

SHUTTING DOWN

3 diggs bbc.com
For nearly two decades Sweden has been battling a mysterious illness. Called Resignation Syndrome, it affects only the children of asylum-seekers, who withdraw completely, ceasing to walk or talk, or open their eyes. Eventually they recover. But why does this only seem to occur in Sweden?