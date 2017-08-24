THE MOBILE MUST-HAVES

Here Are The Most Popular Smartphone Apps

Android's the most popular smartphone OS in the world and Facebook has over a billion users, so is it any surprise that Zuckerberg and The Goog basically dominate everyone's phones? Today comScore released their 2017 US Mobile App Report along with this chart of the top 10 mobile apps in the states:

 comScore


8 out of 10 apps here are owned by Facebook or Google. The two "underdogs" on the list are Snapchat (still putting up a fight against Instagram) and Pandora. Props to Pandora for managing to edge out every other dedicated music streaming competitor — of course, YouTube is still the world's most popular music streaming service, videos aside.

Not thrilled about the amount of your mobile activity being funneled through two mega-corps? Switch to a less popular alternative app. Not thrilled about your smartphone, period? There's always landlines.


[comScore via Recode]

