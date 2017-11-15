The Top 10 Kindle Novels Of All Time Are Pretty Much Exactly What You'd Guess

The Kindle, which was introduced 10 years ago, has transformed the way people read books. On the one hand, e-books have made it a lot harder to show off your excellent taste in literature, since no one can see the cover of the book you're reading when you're on a Kindle. Then again, e-books have also made it a lot easier to read trashy books without risking the judgment of strangers.

That general principle appears to be at play on Amazon's list of the ten bestselling Kindle novels of all time. If you're expecting to see any great works of English literature on the list, set your sights a little lower. Think less E.M. Forster, more E.L. James — whose "Fifty Shades Of Grey" takes the number one spot.

"Fifty Shades Of Grey" by E.L. James "The Hunger Games" (Hunger Games Trilogy, Book 1) by Suzanne Collins "Catching Fire" (Hunger Games Trilogy, Book 2) by Suzanne Collins "Mockingjay" (Hunger Games Trilogy, Book 3) by Suzanne Collins "Fifty Shades Darker" by E.L. James "Fifty Shades Freed" by E.L. James "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn "The Girl On The Train" by Paula Hawkins "The Help" by Katherine Stockett "The Fault In Our Stars" by John Green

It's important to keep a few things in mind while absorbing this list. First, there is absolutely nothing wrong with reading smutty romances, YA novels, inspirational melodramas or crime thrillers — indeed, they are an important part of a well-rounded literary diet. Second, these titles aren't necessarily reflective of the average American's reading habits: only 20% of Americans own e-readers, and they skew female, white, college-educated and affluent, according to a 2015 Pew survey. And for all we know, the same people who are reading "Fifty Shades Of Grey" on their e-books then move right on to "Ulysses" — but in paperback, because who in their right mind would waste an opportunity to let other people know that they're reading James Joyce?

[Via Mashable]

