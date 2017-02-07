Each State's Most-Googled Queries Since The Election

The barrage of post-election appointments, gaffes, executive orders, protests, and Nazi-punching remixes is difficult enough to keep up with if it's your job to be in-the-know.

Understandably, a lot of Americans are taking to Google to keep up with everything going down, and the results tell some kind of story:

As you can see, some states are dearly in need of information (Alabama — Who is Frederick Douglass?), some are considering a big change (Arizona and Vermont — How to emigrate/move to Canada), and some are getting a little... creative with their search terms (Pennsylvania — Donald Trump pee pee party).

What's remarkable is how this map can seem to proxy for the mood of these different states. In Louisiana, it's "Trump anxiety" time, but you can imagine a Californian wearily typing in "What did Trump do now?" as they drink their morning coffee.





And hey, 3 Doors Down — are you gonna book a tour in Mississippi now?

