These Are The Most Expensive Zip Codes For Real Estate In The Country

Every year, the real estate website PropertyShark ​releases a list of the most expensive zip codes in the country, based on the median final sale price. This year's list feels particularly depressing, especially for millennials, many of whom don't anticipate being able to own property, and other people who won't get a five-figure tax break from the Republican tax plan. It's a sad reflection of our economically stratified society that there are postal codes in America where the median home sells for almost $5 million. Just one postal code, actually — congrats to the residents of Atherton, CA, which tops this year's list.

1. 94027, Atherton, CA — $4,950,000

2. 10013, New York, NY — $4,100,000

3. 33109, Miami Beach, FL — $4,052,500

4. 10007, New York, NY — $3,988,683

5. 90210, Beverly Hills, CA — $3,850,000

6. 90402, Santa Monica, CA — $3,512,500

7. 94301, Palo Alto, CA — $3,300,000

8. 94022, Los Altos, CA — $3,200,000

9. 11976, Water Mill, NY — $3,162,500

10. 11975, Wainscott, NY — $3,000,000

As you can see from the top 10 list, Atherton's competitors aren't doing too poorly either, with sales solidly in the $3 million to $4 million range. You may also notice, unsurprisingly, that many of these zip codes cluster in a few tony areas: the Bay Area, New York City, Los Angeles, the Hamptons.

That pattern becomes even clearer when you look at PropertyShark's full list of the top 100 most expensive zip codes. PropertyShark's summary of the geography of these wealthy enclaves might make you understand why so-called coastal elites have gotten a bad rap:

Just as it did last year, California claims the highest number of zip codes in the top — 77. The Golden State is followed by New York, which features 19 zip codes in our ranking. Besides California, New York, and Florida, 8 other states managed to break into the top. Washington, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey each have 2 zip codes featured while Colorado, Nevada, Maryland, and Hawaii rank with 1 zip code each.

At city level, San Francisco leads the way with 9 zip codes present in the top 100 — however, the highest-ranking San Francisco zip code, 94118, only comes in at no. 42. Zooming out to county level, Los Angeles County wins, ranking with 18 zip codes. It is followed by Santa Clara with 15 zip codes, which is rather unsurprising given the sky high levels prices have reached in Silicon Valley. When adding San Mateo County to the mix, Silicon Valley has 25 zip codes in the top, while the entire Bay Area claims a total of 45 zip codes among the nation's priciest.

Believe it or not, last year's list was arguably even more dispiriting than this year's. The most expensive zip code in 2016, that of Sagaponack in the Hamptons, had a median sales price of $5,500,000. So maybe we're heading in a better direction? Haha, just kidding, wealth inequality is definitely getting worse. Best of luck to any working-class or middle-class people trying to survive in the Bay Area.