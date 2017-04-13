What To Know About MOAB, The US' Most Powerful Non-Nuclear Bomb That It Just Used For The First Time

On Thursday, the US military dropped a GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Burst (MOAB) bomb (aka, the "Mother Of All Bombs") on an ISIS base in Afghanistan. It's the first time the massive weapon has been used on the battlefield. The strike was reportedly aimed at destroying tunnels used by ISIS operatives.

What Is It?

The 21,600-pound MOAB is the US's most powerful weapon short of a nuclear device (here's a good rundown on the bomb's internals). The bomb, which produces a 1-mile blast radius, is an "air burst" weapon, which means it explodes before it hits the ground to maximize the blast radius:

The idea behind an "air burst" weapon, as opposed to a weapon that explodes on impact with the ground, is to increase its destructive range. A bomb that penetrates the ground and then bursts tends to send all of its energy either down into the ground or straight up into the air. An air burst weapon sends a great deal of its energy out to the side.

The MOAB replaced the 15,000 pound Daisy Cutter:

The MOAB was designed to replace the Daisy Cutter, which was originally developed in the Vietnam War as a means for clearing large areas of jungle to create helicopter landing zones. The Daisy Cutter, used recently against Taliban and Al Qaeda forces in Afghanistan, produces a blast that is flung largely sideways, preventing craters that would be hazardous to landing helicopters.

Here's video of the 30-foot bomb being tested a while back:





So How Does It Compare To A Nuclear Blast?

Well, while the MOAB is the biggest non-nuclear bomb the US has, it's still a lot smaller than a nuke. To get a sense of how powerful the MOAB is, this simulator shows what would happen if you dropped the bomb on a place of your choosing — we tested out Times Square. With the MOAB's blast yield of 0.011 KT and an air burst height of 6 feet, and this is what would happen. Basically, most of the buildings immediately surrounding Times Square would be leveled (the red circle), while those a block or more away would be severely damaged, and the fatality rate in the red circle would be roughly 100%:



Nukemap

For reference, here's what the 15 kiloton Hiroshima bomb would have done when dropped on Times Square:







And here's the 1.2 megaton B-83, one of the largest nukes in the current US arsenal. Yikes:

Nukemap





For more on the MOAB, here's an old segment on the creation and purpose of the bomb:



