Watching Glitter Nail Polish Get Blended Feels Weirdly Good

For the new thing to scratch that satisfying itch, look no further than finger nails. Well, really it's the stuff people put on their finger nails, but still.
Welshforhill is the Instagram page for the creator of a nail polish company called FrecklesPolish. The page is full of videos of the company's owner, Julieann Byrne, mixing the nail polish with what looks like an industrial egg beater, and it's 👌 stuff.
Here's more of our favorites from welshforhill's page.
It's also pretty darn satisfying to watch her pour the stuff into their little bottles.
If you're thinking about picking up some of this nail polish either to wear on your nails or just to subsidize this beautiful Instagram performance art, head on over to FrecklesPolish's Etsy page here.
