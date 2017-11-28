Jimmy Fallon Asked 'Miss Backup USA' The Hard-Hitting Questions

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.

The "Miss Universe" competition was two nights ago, and "Miss Backup USA" didn't even get to make an appearance. Fallon brought her to the "Tonight Show" to take a stab at challenging interview questions.





Trevor Noah skewered the GOP tax plan with extra panache last night, explaining that it's ultimately a tax hike for the poor.





Finally, Seth Meyers took a closer look at Trump's strange kinship with Roy Moore and recent claims that the "Access Hollywood" tape might be fake.



