2 Missing After Explosion Causes Minnesota School Collapse

A suspected gas explosion has caused part of Minnehaha Academy, a pre-K through 12 private school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to collapse on Monday morning. The explosion, which according to neighbors could be felt for blocks, leveled a large part of the upper school (grades 9-12).
Two staff members are currently unaccounted for. Five people have been transported to the hospital for injuries. Students who were known to be in the building for summer programming are reported to be safe.
The Minneapolis Fire Department initially reported 1 fatality, but later tweeted that the death was unconfirmed.
You can watch live coverage courtesy of Kare 11: