2 Missing After Explosion Causes Minnesota School Collapse

​A suspected gas explosion has caused part of Minnehaha Academy, a pre-K through 12 private school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to collapse on Monday morning. The explosion, which according to neighbors could be felt for blocks, leveled a large part of the upper school (grades 9-12).

Two staff members are currently unaccounted for. Five people have been transported to the hospital for injuries. Students who were known to be in the building for summer programming are reported to be safe.

Explosion at Minnehaha Academy's Upper Campus. It's a scary sight! We're being told 3 people are still trapped in the building. Please pray! pic.twitter.com/UwtRGkjOl6 — Spencer Peterson (@pastorspencer) August 2, 2017

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially reported 1 fatality, but later tweeted that the death was unconfirmed.



1 fatality reported and at least persons trapped beneath collapse reported. Crews extinguishing fire, searching for victims and extricating. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

Fatality not confirmed. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

