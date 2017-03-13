It's The Best Time Of Year — The Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team Reveal

March is the greatest month in sports, and not just because of the NCAA tournament. Just as importantly, March marks the the unveiling of the annual Minnesota high school hockey All Hair Team, which is exactly what it sounds like.

This year, our faithful commentator goes a bit deeper (there's a poem!), but it's still the All Hockey Hair Team we know and love:





Like Pringles, once you pop an All Hair video, you won't be able to stop. So here's 2016's edition — Minnesota, "The Land Of 10,000 Locks":





2015's edition was the first to get widespread national attention, and it's easy to see why:





