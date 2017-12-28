The Editor's Comments On Milo Yiannopoulos' Canceled Book Manuscript Are Full Of Good Burns

WHAT BEING LIKED BY NO ONE LOOKS LIKE

​Remember earlier this year when alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos lost his book deal with Simon & Schuster after video surfaced of him defending sexual relationships between adults and minors? Well, thanks to Milo's lawsuit against the publisher, now everyone can read what his editor Mitchell Ivers thought of him — and most of it is pretty harsh.

Simon & Schuster entered a marked-up manuscript of Milo's "Dangerous" as an exhibit in the trial, which means it's accessible to the public through the New York State County Clerk records. Writer Jason Pinter and programmer Sarah Mei brought the editor comments to the attention of other Twitter users who quickly latched onto Ivers' curt rebukes of Milo's writing:



The entire commented manuscript can be found here, though a small selection of excerpted notes are more than enough to illustrate Ivers' wit, his mounting frustration with Milo and — in spite of Milo's toxicity — Ivers' dogged attempts to clean up Milo's arguments.

The Best Of The 'Reasonable' Edits

At points throughout the manuscript where Ivers is merely unmoved by Milo's claims or finds their presentation moderately annoying, his comments are a little lengthier and, at times, quite biting:





On Milo's ego:

Comment [A3]: Avoid parenthetical insults—they just diminish your authority. Throughout the book you're [sic] best points seem to be lost in a sea of self-aggrandizement and scattershot thinking

Comment [A8]: Add something like this—only less self-serving

Comment [A185]: This is definitely not the pace [sic] for more of your narcissism



Comment [A204]: "It was an astonishing success"—don't blow your own horn







On Milo's bad jokes:

Comment [A22]: This section is very well argued but dry. Mixing in humorous quips only works when the quip is genuinely funny to all readers—and not when it diminishes your authority

Comment [A96]: Gets in the way of the point you're making—and is not even funny







On Milo's inability to write:

Comment [A48]: Smorgasbords don't have bottoms—you're not making this point very well



Comment [A66]: This just weakens the whole section. If the analogy "doesn't really work," don't make it

Comment [A263]: Just FYI: the right also cries wolf. Inventing outrage after outrage that Obama or the Democrats commit. The story you are missing—and that no one has told—is why enough of the public stopped listening to the stories about Trump and believed all the stories about Clinton. But it's probably not your story to tell





On Milo's poor grasp of Shakespeare:

Comment [A100]: This is not from All's Well [That Ends Well]. It's from one of my favorite [Henry IV] scenes with Prince Hal and Falstaff







The Best 'Pure Frustration' Comments

For every comment that articulates Ivers' problems with the manuscript, there are a handful of ones where you can see Ivers' losing his patience. There are even a few rare instances where Ivers comes this close to realizing that the book is just plain bad:





On Milo's bad jokes:

Comment [A26]: Unclear, unfunny, delete

Comment [A161]: Dumb joke

Comment [A280]: Let's leave "cuck" out of it here.







On Milo's blatant racism and bigotry:

Comment [A68]: Rephrase this. "Dark continent" will irritate in the wrong way. It sounds like "darkies."

Comment [A166]: I will not accept a manuscript that labels an entire class of people "mentally ill."

Comment [A177]: This feels gratuitously racist, like you're just denigrating African countries





On Milo's inability to write:

Comment [A150]: Not true

Comment [A164]: No, this does not "show" this at all

Comment [A279]: Not a sentence







When Ivers remembers Caps Lock exists:

Comment [A32]: This entire paragraph is just repeating Fake News. There was NO blood, NO semen and there was NO Satanism. Delete.

Comment [A191]: DELETE UGH

Comment [A240]: Conservatives have these facts already. Everybody does. They're FACTS

Comment [A290]: NO MORE REFERENCES TO YOUR BOOK ADVANCE OR THE PUBLISHING PROCESS

Comment [A315]: That does NOT necessarily follow.





On Milo calling Jessica Valenti's opinion piece titled "Feminists don't hate men. But it wouldn't matter if we did" an example of hate speech:



Comment [A136]: But isn't she just trolling people like you here with a headline like this? How can you take seriously the trolling of a troll against the troll—and then take people not to take you so seriously?

Comment [A137]: If that headline is hate speech, THIS WHOLE BOOK is hate speech.

Valenti herself seemed quite amused by the comments on the passage:

Though Ivers' fiery comments are plenty amusing, it's important to note that he devoted plenty of time to constructive criticism. The extended comment at the beginning of the manuscript lays out Ivers' vision for "Dangerous" and shows he agrees with the broad strokes of the arguments Milo subsequently mangles in the manuscript:

Add a short and serious statement here that sets out why you do what you do, without trolling, without bombast, without name-calling, and without ego. This will make for a stronger opening than playing to your core audience.

Make the point that in each and every chapter of this book, what you intend to show is the stifling of speech.

Acknowledge that you use bombast and over-the-top messaging in an attempt to break the strictures on free expression in the same way that comedians like Lenny Bruce once did.

And make the point that liberals used to defend free speech but that the since the advent of political correctness, the illiberal left has become the oppressive censors in American society.

Cite Beatrice Evelyn Hall, the 1906 biographer of Voltaire,who described his attitude as "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it," a quote usually misattributed to him.

Then tie each chapter to this preamble.



Though it might seem tempting to applaud Ivers for a handful of sharp takedowns, perhaps there's no greater own here than the self-own of agreeing to edit the book in the first place.





