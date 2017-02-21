Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns From Breitbart After Pedophilia Controversy

Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned from right-wing media outlet Breitbart after video surfaced of him defending certain aspects of relationships between adults and children.

The far-right writer and editor found fame through his radically conservative positions and internet stunts, but now it seems like many of his supporters are abandoning him. Here's what you need to know.

In A Statement Released Today, Milo Thanked Breitbart And Resigned

In his statement, Milo says the recent controversy surrounding past statements of his have become a distraction:

I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues' important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately.

[Twitter]

Milo Faced Criticism After A Video Surfaced Of Him Defending Relationships Between Boys And Men

The full video, recorded for a podcast, was re-published to Twitter on Sunday:

Here is the uncut 5 minute video of Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for Pederasty involving "13 Year old" and "older men." HIS WORDS.@Mschlapp pic.twitter.com/mAgmfpuyvu — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2017

[The Reagan Battalion]

Shortly After The Video Surfaced, Milo Defended Himself On Facebook

In two posts, Milo wrote:

I do not support pedophilia. Period. It is a vile and disgusting crime... I am a gay man, and a child abuse victim. I would like to restate my utter disgust at adults who sexually abuse minors... But I do understand that these videos, even though some of them are edited deceptively, paint a different picture... My usual blend of British sarcasm, provocation, and gallows humor might have come across as flippancy.

[Facebook]

On Monday, CPAC Announced That Milo Would No Longer Speak At Its Prominent Conservative Convention

Due to the revelation of an offensive video in the past 24 hours condoning pedophilia, the American Conservative Union has decided to rescind the invitation of [Milo] to speak at [CPAC].

[Twitter]

It Was Also Announced That Simon & Schuster Would No Longer Release Milo's Upcoming Book

Yiannopoulos’ book, titled Dangerous, was described as covering issues of free speech. He received a $250,000 advance from Simon & Schuster’s Threshold imprint, which has also released books by Glenn Beck and Donald Trump.

[The Verge]

Fox Business News And The Washingtonian Reported Monday That Breitbart Was Considering Milo's Dismissal

Reports came in throughout the day of internal discussions at Breitbart that weighed the firing of Milo:

from inside @BreitbartNews - the decision on Milo will be a business one; can they keep him without accelerating advertisers already bolting — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 20, 2017

scoop: Breitbart senior editor tells me at least half a dozen employees ready to walk out if Milo is not fired. pic.twitter.com/k5wZ3OGTlL — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) February 20, 2017

[Mediaite]

In A Press Conference, Milo Defended Himself, But Also Apologized — Reading His Statement Of Resignation

Milo condemned pedophilia, and apologized for the tone of his statements, saying his statements derive from his own abuse as a child.

[YouTube]



