Boomers Screwed Millennials, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Millennials are doomed, Cracker Barrel is the best chain restaurant and Waze is slowing everyone down.

Out of everything written about everyone's favorite generation this year, you should read Michael Hobbes on the economic plight of the Millennial. Not because it's throughly-researched and well written. (It is!) Not because it's flashy and well-designed piece of online content (It is!) But because the issues afflicting millennials that Hobbes lays out are central to just about everything that's wrong with America.

At some point in the 1970s, the powers-that-be stopped investing in workers. They stopped paying for worker training and education. They stopped paying for benefits. They took that money, and they gave it to shareholders. And then they pointed to the American Dream, and told the workers that it was actually on them to provide all of that for themselves.

And so they convinced an entire generation that it was normal to cut apart the social safety net. That it was normal to go into five-figure debt in order to get a "good" job. That it was normal if someone managed to fall behind that they simply didn't "work hard enough."

Reading Hobbes's piece is like spending your entire life convinced that everything wrong with you is squarely your fault, and then suddenly, someone comes up to you and repeatedly tells you that it's not your fault.

[The Huffington Post]

Chances are, you're going to read Washington Post food critic Tom Seitsema's ranking of the top 10 chain restaurants in America, and you're either going to agree vehemently, or get very angry.

Either way, I think you're justified. Because I think while Seitsema's criticism — though thorough — maybe misses the mark when it comes to chain restaurants. They aren't really about the food. If Eater's excellent Life in Chains series says anything, it's that chain restaurants are more about you than anything else. They're inexpensive, accessible and tolerant of children, so it's no accident that we have fond childhood memories of chicken fingers or spinach dip or southwestern egg rolls.

The draw of chains is that they're offering a predictable pull on our heartstrings. You have such fond memories of enjoying the BBQ Chicken Supermelt after soccer games. Why not pull in and have one today?

[The Washington Post]

Maybe this is already obvious to those who drive a lot, but every time I'm on the highway, it seems like everyone has a smartphone mounted to their dashboard, with Waze or Google Maps running. I'm going to guess that this isn't because we as a society have forgotten how to navigate, but because we all want to get where we're going as efficiently as possible.

Ironically, Rick Paulas finds out for Select All, if everyone is relying on the machines to find the fastest route from point A to B, then no one is getting there efficiently. In fact, it's gotten to the point where Waze and Google Maps, in an effort to blindly find the most efficient route, are diverting drivers onto what were once quiet residential streets, causing even more congestion where city planners never expected.

It would seem that when everyone is trying to be faster than the idiot in front of them, we all lose.

[Select All]

Everyone loves "Black Mirror" the science-fiction television show that presents upsetting and plausible misuses of technology that we love to freak out about but secretly know they'll never happen.

Mara Hvistendahl regrets to inform you that "Black Mirror" is real and "Nosedive" is playing out right now in China. In her story for Wired, Hvistendahl reports that the Chinese government — inspired by the recent introduction of Alibaba's Zhima Credit, a third-party credit score-like system — is experimenting with Social Credit.

Because smartphones have become so central to doing anything in China, even down to buying vegetables at the grocery store, the government now wants to track everything citizens do and assign them a score.

"Ah, but you see the US has been doing this since 1989 with the FICO credit score," you might argue. Hvistendahl points out that Zhima Credit extends far beyond determining credit lines and interest rates. Good credit will relieve you of paying deposits on bike shares, or extend perks at certain retailers. And now, here in the year 2017, people are trying to find ways to link "bad" behavior to one's Zhima Credit.

Technology is great and definitely was not a mistake.

[Wired]



