The Military May Pay Millions To Rent Space In Trump Tower, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days. Updates will appear at the top.



Wednesday, February 8th, 2017. Day 20.

+ Department Of Defense Looking Into Renting Space In Trump Tower The Washington Post

+ Trump Will Not Read A Briefing With More Than Nine Bullet Points On It The Huffington Post

+ White House Ramps Up Search For Communications Director After Tough Start For Sean Spicer CNN

+ Elizabeth Warren Silence By Republicans During Jeff Sessions Debate Digg

-- Senate To Vote Wednesday Night On Sessions Nomination CNN





Here's what happened on Tuesday.

