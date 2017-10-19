Teen Goalkeeper Makes Brutal Error In Champions League Debut

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE

​Mile Svilar, Benfica's 18-year-old goalkeeper, became the youngest keeper ever to play in the Champions League in yesterday's match against Manchester United. Unfortunately, he also set a record for really terrible goalkeeping judgment when Man U's Marcus Rashford sent a free kick soaring towards the goal.

Marcus Rashford just doesn't rate human beings, disrespectful in my opinion pic.twitter.com/lFKFUMMuVD — mush (@Mush7Rahman) October 18, 2017

Here it is from another angle:

#Benfica's Mile Svilar is making history as #UCL's youngest ever GK, but bad mistake to gift #MUFC a goal on Rashford's free kick. #SLBMUN pic.twitter.com/MQAqO5N5vC — Jason Foster (@JogaBonitoUSA) October 18, 2017

Oh, Mile. Just punch the ball away! Tip it over the net! Do literally anything other than what you just did!

After winning the match, Man United star Romelu Lukaku (and fellow Belgian) consoled Svilar, reportedly telling him not "to worry, continue to work and it will be okay":



