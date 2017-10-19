Teen Goalkeeper Makes Brutal Error In Champions League Debut

Mile Svilar, Benfica's 18-year-old goalkeeper, became the youngest keeper ever to play in the Champions League in yesterday's match against Manchester United. Unfortunately, he also set a record for really terrible goalkeeping judgment when Man U's Marcus Rashford sent a free kick soaring towards the goal.
Here it is from another angle:
Oh, Mile. Just punch the ball away! Tip it over the net! Do literally anything other than what you just did!
After winning the match, Man United star Romelu Lukaku (and fellow Belgian) consoled Svilar, reportedly telling him not "to worry, continue to work and it will be okay":