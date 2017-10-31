Disturbing Video Shows Cops Violently Arresting Reporter Covering Virginia Governor Candidate

A reporter for Shareblue, a liberal website, was violently arrested and pinned to the ground by five police officers while covering the Virginia gubernatorial race on Saturday. The incident was captured on video. Mike Stark, who has critically covered Republican candidate Ed Gillespie's campaign, was at a parade in Annandale, Virginia filming Gillespie's campaign vehicle. According to Shareblue, a police officer approached Stark to tell him to move back.

A Fairfax County Mason District police officer demanded that Stark cease filming the vehicle and move back farther than the 20-yard distance already separating him from the vehicle. He was accompanied by a woman who had raised an objection to Stark's presence at a Gillespie campaign event just the evening prior.

After a brief back and forth, during which the police officer made clear that Stark would not be able to ask the gubernatorial candidate any questions at the public campaign event, Stark responded "f— this." At that point, the officer moved to handcuff Stark.

The video of the incident begins after the police officer approaches Stark but before he moves to arrest him. The arresting officer appears to twist Stark's arm behind him, then another officer picks up Stark's legs and drops him face-down on the ground, and a number of other officers swarm around Stark while he protests that he can't move his arm out from beneath him.

Shareblue Media reporter violently arrested while covering GOP nominee for Virginia governorhttps://t.co/HWHapmV0qu pic.twitter.com/vrHBa0lEfD — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 31, 2017

Stark was "charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and released on a $3000 bond," according to Shareblue. When he returned to retrieve his car, he says discovered that one of his tires had been slashed.

On Twitter, Stark tied his violent arrest back to Gillespie's far-right policy positions.



Alright, my lawyer just freed me to speak.



This is about bad policing, yes.



But worse is a politician having a police state @EdWGillespie — mike_stark (@mike_stark) October 31, 2017

The @EdWGillespie campaign used police to interfere with right guaranteed by the 1st Amendment: Freedom of Press.



What would he do as Gov? — mike_stark (@mike_stark) October 31, 2017



