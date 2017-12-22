Mike Cernovich Did A Reddit AMA And Got Relentlessly Dunked On

Mike Cernovich — the men's rights activist, Pizzagate conspiracist and "Gorilla Mindset" pusher — stopped by Reddit's r/IAmA to do a Q&A today. Things did not go as planned, as the discussion turned instead into a bunch of Redditors dunking on Cernovich for how terrible he is.

How bad did things get for Cernovich? One of r/IAmA's moderators got in on the fun at the one point:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f1a33b5a8d9b4e6aba5275a9b06fb9df_ff5d92a025ab4e4d9a88e1c079e6443b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





We picked out some of the other highlights (for us) and lowlights (for Cernovich).

Here , a commenter asks Cernovich how to improve his life (which is a joking reference to Cernovich's living situation):

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9f7efb534b114f999d9edcd2b9d1fdff_ff5d92a025ab4e4d9a88e1c079e6443b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





Here , a Redditor wonders if Cernovich is robbing himself of his powers of self-recognition by adopting the Gorilla Mindset:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/16592aa9882d4f60989cd85cfcdb96b3_ff5d92a025ab4e4d9a88e1c079e6443b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





Here, a well-placed gorilla burn:



&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5a14fa000949405992e32209a45ad918_ff5d92a025ab4e4d9a88e1c079e6443b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c6d123051c18421d9765ee907200010a_ff5d92a025ab4e4d9a88e1c079e6443b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





Finally, while Cernovich managed to respond to most of the questions, he couldn't bring himself to answer this succinct rundown of his odious past behavior:



&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d93a22c22dd140a5bbaa4bd8d353eb8d_ff5d92a025ab4e4d9a88e1c079e6443b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

Typical beta.





[Via Reddit]