Mike Cernovich Did A Reddit AMA And Got Relentlessly Dunked On

Mike Cernovich — the men's rights activist, Pizzagate conspiracist and "Gorilla Mindset" pusher — stopped by Reddit's r/IAmA to do a Q&A today. Things did not go as planned, as the discussion turned instead into a bunch of Redditors dunking on Cernovich for how terrible he is.
How bad did things get for Cernovich? One of r/IAmA's moderators got in on the fun at the one point:
We picked out some of the other highlights (for us) and lowlights (for Cernovich).
- Here, a commenter asks Cernovich how to improve his life (which is a joking reference to Cernovich's living situation):
- Here, a Redditor wonders if Cernovich is robbing himself of his powers of self-recognition by adopting the Gorilla Mindset:
- Here, a well-placed gorilla burn:
- Here, an artful reference to the most ridiculous Medium post of 2017:
- Finally, while Cernovich managed to respond to most of the questions, he couldn't bring himself to answer this succinct rundown of his odious past behavior:
Typical beta.
[Via Reddit]