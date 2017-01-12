LAST SHOW FOR THE FIRST LADY

Michelle Obama Gets Emotional With Jimmy Fallon On 'The Tonight Show'

First lady Michelle Obama went on "The Tonight Show" last night to reminisce about old times and make a few more memories with her old friend Jimmy Fallon. 

First, she and Jimmy got a little wistful about their first few meetings. Then Fallon asked about her favorite room in the White House, which got a little weird.

 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon


Then she had a moment thanking her mom on national TV.

 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon


She touched on the future of the first lady, and how it'll be shaped in part by her predecessors.

 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon


The first lady wrote out some of her very own thank you notes.

 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon


Then, because it's "The Tonight Show," the two played "Catchphrase" with Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld.

 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon


And, of course, everybody got a concert from Steve Wonder.

 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



