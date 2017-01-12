Michelle Obama Gets Emotional With Jimmy Fallon On 'The Tonight Show'

LAST SHOW FOR THE FIRST LADY

First lady Michelle Obama went on "The Tonight Show" last night to reminisce about old times and make a few more memories with her old friend Jimmy Fallon.

First, she and Jimmy got a little wistful about their first few meetings. Then Fallon asked about her favorite room in the White House, which got a little weird.





Then she had a moment thanking her mom on national TV.





She touched on the future of the first lady, and how it'll be shaped in part by her predecessors.





The first lady wrote out some of her very own thank you notes.





Then, because it's "The Tonight Show," the two played "Catchphrase" with Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld.







And, of course, everybody got a concert from Steve Wonder.









If you liked that, check out the rest of our Digg Roundups.

And if you're crazy for late night TV, we've got more of that too.