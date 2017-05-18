All The New Reports On Michael Flynn's Role In Trump's Scandals

​As scandal swirls around President Donald Trump and members of Congress begin to murmur about impeachment, a character banished from the White House continues to play a large role in the president's drama. This week, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was featured in a number of stories that have brought trouble to the White House. Here's what you need to know.

One Of Flynn's First Decisions Benefited His Turkish Financiers

On Wednesday, McClatchy reported that one of Michael Flynn's first decisions in the Trump administration, made 10 days before Trump's inauguration, benefited Turkey — a country that had paid Flynn $500,000 to lobby for them, which he didn't report until after his firing in February. According to McClatchy, President Obama's National Security Adviser Susan Rice consulted Flynn on the prospect of working with the Syrian Kurds to combat ISIS. Flynn reportedly asked Rice to hold of on the plan — a decision that maps with Turkey's interests (Turkey has been in conflict with the Kurds for years).

Flynn Had More Contact With Russia During The Campaign Than Previously Known

On Thursday, Reuters reported that the FBI and congressional investigators are scrutinizing 18 calls that took place in the final seven months of the Trump campaign between Flynn, other advisers, and Russia.

Conversations between Flynn and [Russian ambassador Sergei] Kislyak accelerated after the Nov. 8 vote as the two discussed establishing a back channel for communication between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that could bypass the U.S. national security bureaucracy, which both sides considered hostile to improved relations, four current U.S. officials said.

[Reuters]

Flynn Hasn't Responded To A Congressional Subpoena For Documentation Of His Communications With Russia

Congressional scrutiny of Flynn escalated last week when he was subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee. The committee requested documents pertained to Flynn's communications and interactions with Russia. Flynn has not responded to the subpoena yet.

Trump Has Reportedly Continued To Be In Contact With Flynn, Telling Him To "Stay Strong"

Flynn figured prominently in one of the biggest Trump stories of the week. On Tuesday, The New York Times reported the President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end his investigation into Flynn's Russia connections.

Adding to the intrigue, Yahoo News reports that President Trump has maintained contact with Flynn, sending him a message to "stay strong" the week that the House Oversight Committee accused Flynn of breaking the law by failing to disclose foreign payments. The message suggests a personal bond that could have played into Trump's decision to ask Comey to roll back his investigation.

Trump Knew Flynn Was Under Investigation Before Appointing Him

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Flynn told Trump that he was under investigation for receiving foreign payments weeks before Trump was inaugurated.

Mr. Flynn's disclosure, on Jan. 4, was first made to the transition team’s chief lawyer, Donald F. McGahn II, who is now the White House counsel. That conversation, and another one two days later between Mr. Flynn's lawyer and transition lawyers, shows that the Trump team knew about the investigation of Mr. Flynn far earlier than has been previously reported.



[The New York Times]



