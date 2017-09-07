Everything We Know About NFL Player Michael Bennett's Violent Encounter With The Las Vegas Police

Yesterday, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (who is known for his racial justice activism on and off the field) wrote an open letter on Twitter describing an encounter where he detained and roughed up by police in Las Vegas late last month. His letter has prompted responses from the Seahawks coach, other NFL players, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the Las Vegas police deputy chief, and a Las Vegas police union. Here's what we know.

Bennett Described A Being Violently Detained By Las Vegas Police In An Open Letter

On Wednesday morning, Bennett tweeted a letter addressed "Dear World" in which he described an encounter he had with police early in the morning of Sunday, August 27, after the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas. Bennett said that as he was returning to his hotel after attending the fight, he and hundreds of other people heard what sounded like gunshots. (Police later determined that the noise was not gunshots but the sound of velvet rope stands falling over.) Bennett says he ran for cover, at which point "Las Vegas police officers singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."

A police officer ordered me to get on the ground. As I laid on the ground, complying with his commands not to move, he placed his gun near my head and warned me that if I moved he would "blow my fucking head off." Terrified and confused by what was taking place, a second Officer came over and forcefully jammed his knee into my back making it difficult for me to breathe. They then cinched the handcuffs on my wrists so tight that my fingers went numb.



The Officers' excessive use of force was unbearable. I felt helpless as I lay there on the ground handcuffed facing the real-life threat of being killed. All I could think of was "I'm going to die for no other reason than I am black and my skin color is somehow a threat." My life flashed before my eyes as I thought of my girls. Would I ever play with them again? Or watch them have kids? Or be able to kiss my wife again and tell her I love her?



[Michael Bennett]





Bennett said that he was escorted to the back of a police vehicle and detained until "they apparently realized I was not a thug, common criminal or ordinary black man but Michael Bennett a famous professional football player," at which point they released him.

Bennett held a press conference later on Wednesday further describing the incident and his response to it.

"It sucks that in the country that we live in now, sometimes you get profiled for the color of your skin," Bennett said in a news conference. "It's a tough situation for me. Do I think every police officer is bad? No, I don't believe that. Do I believe there's some people out there that judge people on the color of their skin? I do believe that."



[ESPN]

Video Shows Bennett Protesting As He's Pinned To The Ground By An Officer

TMZ obtained 30 seconds of video of the encounter. The clip shows Bennett being pinned face down against the ground by an officer as Bennet yells, "I wasn't doing nothing, man. I was here with my friends. They told us to get out. Everybody ran. Can you answer my question, sir?"



[TMZ]

The Deputy Head Of The Las Vegas Police Department Denies That Race Was A Factor In Bennett's Detention

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill held a press conference on Wednesday in which he said that he saw "no evidence that race played any role in this incident." He also acknowledged that both officers who interacted with Bennett had their handguns drawn and that the officer that detained Bennett didn't have his body camera turned on.

The undersheriff told reporters he did not know why the detaining officer, who was not identified, did not activate his body camera before holding Bennett for 10 minutes.

McMahill said police have 126 videos connected to the incident — including other body camera and security footage — that investigators are reviewing...

McMahill said a supervisor explained the incident to Bennett at the scene. Bennett told the supervisor he understood and had no problem with what the officers did, except for having one officer aim a gun at his head, McMahill said.



[Las Vegas Review-Journal]

Figures In Professional Football, Including The NFL Commissioner, Have Come Out In Support Of Bennett

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave a statement to reporters expressing gratitude that Bennett is safe and calling the incident "a classic illustration of the reality of inequality demonstrated daily."

"Michael Bennett unfortunately experienced a horrendous incident on August 27," coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wednesday, according to the team's website. "We are thankful he is safe, and we take this opportunity to say that we stand in support of him and anyone facing inequalities.

"What happened with Michael is a classic illustration of the reality of inequality demonstrated daily. May this incident inspire all of us to respond with compassion when inequalities are brought to light, and allow us to have the courage to stand for change."

[CBS Sports]





Seahawks player Richard Sherman also spoke to reporters about Bennett's encounter, saying that racial profiling is "just an unfortunate part of life, and I'm just thankful that he made it out." And Colin Kaepernick, the first NFL player to protest racial inequality by kneeling or sitting during the national anthem (a practice that Bennett continues), tweeted, "This violation that happened against my Brother Michael Bennett is disgusting and unjust. I stand with Michael and I stand with the people."

Somewhat surprisingly, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Wednesday night expressing his support of Bennett and saying that "the issues Michael has been raising deserve serious attention from all of our leaders in every community."







The Las Vegas Police Union Thinks Goodell Should Investigate Bennett

Not everyone supports Bennett, though. The president of the Las Vegas police union, the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, has written a letter to Goodell asking him to investigate Bennett for "obvious false allegations against our officers." The letter begins by criticizing and misrepresenting Bennett's habit of sitting during the national anthem.

While the NFL may condone Bennett's disrespect for our American Flag, and everything it symbolizes, we hope the League will not ignore Bennett's false accusations against our police officers...

We believe that a fair investigation will establish that our officers responded to one of the most dangerous calls a law enforcement officer can be assigned — an active shooter firing rounds in a crowded casino. As our uniformed officer entered the casino, they observed Bennett hiding behind a slot machine. When officers turned towards Bennett, he bolted out of the casino, leaped over four (4) foot barrier wall, and hid from officers as he crouched close to the wall on the sidewalk.

[Deadspin]

The letter goes on to mention that both officers who interacted with Bennett were minorities and describes Bennett's actions — hiding and running from the shooting — as "unusual and suspicious."

Bennett Has Retained A Civil Rights Lawyer To Explore Legal Action

In his Twitter statement, Bennett announced that he had hired Oakland-based civil rights attorney John Burris "to investigate and explore all my legal options." Burris later said that he thinks the police officers' conduct constitutes unlawful detention and excessive force, and he emphasized that Bennett did what anyone would do when hearing gunshots.

Burris released a statement on Wednesday saying that Bennett "was unarmed, sober and not involved in any altercations or dispute at the time the police officers arrested and threatened to use deadly force against him."

"We think there was an unlawful detention and the use of excessive force, with a gun put to his head," Burris told The Associated Press. "He was just in the crowd. He doesn't drink or do drugs. He wasn't in a fight. He wasn't resisting. He did nothing more or less than anyone in the crowd.''

[ESPN]