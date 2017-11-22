Seth Meyers Takes A Closer Look At Charlie Rose And Roy Moore's Sexual Harassment Of Women

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.



President Trump reaffirmed his backing of Roy Moore for Alabama Senate yesterday, despite the eight sexual assault allegations that have been brought against the judge. Meyers quipped:

Who are you going to believe? Nine women who don't know each other and whose stories have been corroborated by dozens of independent sources or a guy who looks like the Marlboro Man's deadbeat dad?





Stephen Colbert took a stab at Charlie Rose's and his "crusty paw."





Maroon 5 and Jimmy Fallon went incognito in the New York City subway as buskers.





And, finally, James Corden hosted a bizarre game show that tested how well daughters know their fathers, which included questions about downstairs personal grooming and one-night stands.



