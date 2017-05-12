Melissa McCarthy Is Wreaking Havoc Around New York City As Sean Spicer

Saturday came early this week. Today, Melissa McCarthy was spotted riding Sean Spicer's podium through traffic outside of CNN's New York City offices.

Breaking news out of New York: pic.twitter.com/W7KkDzjeHd — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 12, 2017

The Press Secretary was absent from press briefings this week due to his duties to the Naval Reserve, but that clearly isn't stopping McCarthy from doing her job.

Photos from the scene show that SNL is filming a skit with McCarthy as Spicer near CNN. We're guessing it has something to do with fake news.

When @melissamccarthy films an SNL skit in front of your office. pic.twitter.com/XCMH2Yi0zT — Elana Zak (@elanazak) May 12, 2017

After this news week, everyone should be this excited about Saturday night:

Melissa McCarthy has the Sean Spicer podium on 58th Street right now #SNL pic.twitter.com/RO6GJExpkA — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 12, 2017







