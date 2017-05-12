Melissa McCarthy Is Wreaking Havoc Around New York City As Sean Spicer

Saturday came early this week. Today, Melissa McCarthy was spotted riding Sean Spicer's podium through traffic outside of CNN's New York City offices.
The Press Secretary was absent from press briefings this week due to his duties to the Naval Reserve, but that clearly isn't stopping McCarthy from doing her job.
Photos from the scene show that SNL is filming a skit with McCarthy as Spicer near CNN. We're guessing it has something to do with fake news.
After this news week, everyone should be this excited about Saturday night: