THIS IS ART

Cameraman Walks Into Live Shot On Megyn Kelly's Show, Loudly Says 'Shit'

Megyn Kelly's new NBC show is off to a bit of a rough start. The latest mishap? A cameraman who forgot that there was A) another camera between him and the shot and B) a microphone close enough to pick up his "shit!":

 

[Via Kate Aurthur]​

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

Trending Tech Stories

MONETIZE YOUR FAMILY

0 diggs nytimes.com
Mila and Emma Stauffer are two breakthrough stars of a new class of social media celebrities: young children who appear in viral videos. The videos can be incredibly popular. And marketers have noticed.