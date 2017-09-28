Cameraman Walks Into Live Shot On Megyn Kelly's Show, Loudly Says 'Shit'

Megyn Kelly's new NBC show is off to a bit of a rough start. The latest mishap? A cameraman who forgot that there was A) another camera between him and the shot and B) a microphone close enough to pick up his "shit!":
[Via Kate Aurthur]
