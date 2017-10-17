 MegaBots
10 PM ET

That US/Japan Megabot Battle Is Finally (!) Happening Tonight

​More than 2 years ago (a literal lifetime in the internet era), MegaBots captured the internet's attention when they introduced their giant fighting robot and challenged Kuratas, a giant fighting robot from Japan, to a duel. 

Last summer, the company showed off their updated mech and assured us that preparations were coming along and the fight would be happening in a few months. 

Now, after years of waiting, it's finally happening. Er, well, it already happened. Due to the constraints of staging a battle between two giant robots (the rounds were spaced over several days), the fight has already happened in secret, but the duel will be streamed to the public on Twitch tonight. You can watch below, at 10 pm ET: 

Watch live video from MegaBotsInc on www.twitch.tv
 

While you wait, here's how the latest MegaBots mech stacks up: 

 



