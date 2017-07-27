Befriending The Guy Who Tried To Phone Scam You

We've seen people fighting back against phone scams and having conversations with their would-be scammers, but we've never heard anything quite like what Alex Goldman, the host of podcast Reply All, went through with an Apple support scammer:

We don't want to ruin Goldman's journey with his Indian counterpart, "Alex Martin," but their 6-month saga as Goldman investigates the scam operation and develops a relationship with "Alex" is quite something.

We'll have to wait for Part 2 of "Long Distance," where Alex takes a trip to India.









