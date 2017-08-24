This Saudi Military Parade Looks Completely Nuts

THAT SURE PROVED... SOMETHING

When you think "Military parade," you're probably thinking of a bunch of marching soldiers and some military vehicles.

The recent military parade in Mecca before this year's Hajj pilgrimage featured... a lot more than that:

There are military parades — and then there's Mecca's mega military parade 💥 pic.twitter.com/MeGMw7Vklc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 24, 2017

[BBC News]​

