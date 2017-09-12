FINALLY GOT OUR ONE-ARMED MAN

Lucky Guy Samples McDonald's Szechuan Sauce And Figures Out How To Make At-Home Version

Andrew Rea is a prolific online chef who recreates recipes from films and television shows. He's whipped up "Bob's Burgers"-inspired burgers, Jake's Perfect Sandwich from "Adventure Time" and even the foods of "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" (mmm, milk steak). 

This time around, by popular demand, he decided to take a stab at McDonald's Szechuan Sauce — a sauce that hasn't seen the light of day since 1998 when it was served it as a part of a "Mulan" promotional campaign. It has been recently popularized by an episode of "Rick and Morty"and everyone on the internet has been desperate to get there hands on it. A person on eBay bid $15,000 for some. And Deadmau5 bought some of the golden liquid for an undisclosed sum. McDonald's even recreated a small batch to give to the "Rick and Morty" creators.

Andrew had already taken a stab the recipe a try without having sampled it, but a nice internet human who won a competition sent him over a small tin of the sauce. 

So here it is. Here is how to make the famed Szechuan Sauce at home, indistinguishable from McDonald's recipe.

 

Andrew's first attempt at the sauce:

 


And one of the clips of "Rick and Morty" that started it all:

 



