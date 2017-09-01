YIKES

Pro Cyclist Gets Shoved Into A Ditch By Huge Jerk

Russian cyclist Maxim Belkov was riding uphill around a bend during stage 12 of the Grand Tour cycling stage race when a spectator at the opposite side suddenly pushed him off his bike and caused him to fall into a ditch beyond the barriers.

The whole process was captured by another spectator, who posted on Twitter a video of what had happened.


 

And here's a longer video filmed by the same spectator, Lorena Baneras, that shows the aftermath of the incident.

 

Cycling News reported that after learning the spectator responsible for pushing him had mental disabilities, Belkov decided to take no further action against the man. Belkov himself, luckily, was able to continue on with the race and seems to have suffered no injuries.

[Via Twitter]

