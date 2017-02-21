A Hilarious Application For The Mall Of America's Writer-In-Residence Position

The Mall of America is looking for a scribe to do a five-day residency to celebrate its 25th anniversary. While the Minnesota super-mall explicitly stated it wants a writer who will pen stories about the actual mall itself, its press release also noted that "We’re not only looking for writing skill, but also creativity in your pitch."

Under that criteria, Matt Negrin would be a sound choice. Here's his very good application:

I applied to be the @mallofamerica writer-in-residence. You can read my application here: pic.twitter.com/PK5TZu4ILy — Mдтт Иegяiи (@MattNegrin) February 21, 2017





If you think you can top that, you can apply for the residency yourself here.