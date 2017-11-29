THIS IS GROSS

Here's A Deeply Uncomfortable 'Today' Show Clip From 2012 Of Matt Lauer Pretending To Be A Victim Of Sexual Harassment

​In light of NBC firing Matt Lauer over sexual misconduct allegations, "The Daily Show" dug up this 2012 clip from "Today," which featured a mock investigation into a butt slap by Lauer's "Today" colleague Willie Geist. The clip is uncomfortable and tasteless, but it takes on a whole new dimension given the new allegations against Lauer:

 

Variety and the New York Times are reportedly both working on pieces about allegations against Lauer, which likely precipitated his exit from NBC. 


[Via The Daily Show]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE TANGLED WEB HE WEAVES

13 diggs Wired
I’ve got bad news for everyone who is working overtime to protest Federal Communications Commission chair Ajit Pai’s campaign to eliminate net neutrality: You are being tricked.
SAFETY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Re-Engineered Condom

4 diggs lelo.to
Marking a big move forward in condom technology, LELO’s futuristic HEX condoms combine latex with an internally integrated hexagonal pattern that addresses the three biggest issues people have with condoms: breakage, slippage and reduced pleasure. If it’s too cold to walk to your Walmart or Target, use the code DIGGHEX for a 30% discount online and have it delivered at your door!

Trending Tech Stories