Here's A Deeply Uncomfortable 'Today' Show Clip From 2012 Of Matt Lauer Pretending To Be A Victim Of Sexual Harassment

In light of NBC firing Matt Lauer over sexual misconduct allegations, "The Daily Show" dug up this 2012 clip from "Today," which featured a mock investigation into a butt slap by Lauer's "Today" colleague Willie Geist. The clip is uncomfortable and tasteless, but it takes on a whole new dimension given the new allegations against Lauer:
Variety and the New York Times are reportedly both working on pieces about allegations against Lauer, which likely precipitated his exit from NBC.
[Via The Daily Show]