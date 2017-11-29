Here's A Deeply Uncomfortable 'Today' Show Clip From 2012 Of Matt Lauer Pretending To Be A Victim Of Sexual Harassment

​In light of NBC firing Matt Lauer over sexual misconduct allegations, "The Daily Show" dug up this 2012 clip from "Today," which featured a mock investigation into a butt slap by Lauer's "Today" colleague Willie Geist. The clip is uncomfortable and tasteless, but it takes on a whole new dimension given the new allegations against Lauer:

Throwback to 2012 when Matt Lauer was the “real victim” of sexual harassment on the Today show 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mYdnhEV2wv — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 29, 2017

Variety and the New York Times are reportedly both working on pieces about allegations against Lauer, which likely precipitated his exit from NBC.





[Via The Daily Show]