NBC Fires Matt Lauer Over Sexual Harrassment Allegations

​On Wednesday morning NBC released a memo to staff announcing the immediate termination of "Today" host Matt Lauer. According to the memo, NBC received a "detailed" complaint on Monday night that Lauer, who enjoyed a 20-year tenure at NBC, demonstrated "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

NBC's Savannah Guthrie announced Lauer's termination live this morning on the "Today".

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Details are sparse outside of the statement given by NBC. As Guthrie explains in the clip above, the "Today" staff found out about this only this morning.