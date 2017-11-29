DEVELOPING

NBC Fires Matt Lauer Over Sexual Harrassment Allegations

​On Wednesday morning NBC released a memo to staff announcing the immediate termination of "Today" host Matt Lauer. According to the memo, NBC received a "detailed" complaint on Monday night that Lauer, who enjoyed a 20-year tenure at NBC, demonstrated "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

NBC's Savannah Guthrie announced Lauer's termination live this morning on the "Today".

 

Details are sparse outside of the statement given by NBC. As Guthrie explains in the clip above, the "Today" staff found out about this only this morning.

