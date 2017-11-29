Should These Clips Have Been Warning Signs For Matt Lauer?

Wednesday morning, NBC announced that it was firing star "TODAY" anchor Matt Lauer after accusations surfaced that he sexually assaulted an NBC employee in Sochi during the 2014 Winter Olympics. Fellow "TODAY" anchors appeared visibly shaken and surprised by the news this morning, but now, clips and information have begun to surface from Lauer's past that some say indicate a history of mistreating and disrespecting women.

Katie Couric: 'He Pinches Me On The Ass A Lot'

TMZ resurfaced a clip of Lauer's former co-anchor, Katie Couric, telling Andy Cohen in 2012 that Lauer "pinches me on the ass a lot."

Pressing The Wrong Question With Anne Hathaway

Vox resurfaced another 2012 clip where Lauer repeatedly presses Anne Hathaway, who was doing a press tour for "Les Misérables" at the time, about an upskirt photo that a paparazzi had taken of her. He opened the interview with a joke about the incident, saying "we've seen a lot of you lately," and then continued to ask "what's the lesson learned from something like that?"

Lauer's Treatment Of Hillary Clinton

After a September 2016 presidential candidate forum, Lauer was widely criticized for what some saw as sexist behavior — talking over Hillary Clinton and pressing on her e-mail scandal while letting Donald Trump's blaring lies go unquestioned:

Mr. Lauer devoted about a third of his time with Mrs. Clinton to questions about her use of a private email server... When an Army veteran in the audience asked Mrs. Clinton to describe her plan to defeat the Islamic State, Mr. Lauer interjected before the candidate could begin her reply... Mr. Trump stormed onstage in his familiar motor-mouth style, often talking over Mr. Lauer... Drawing particular ire was the moment when Mr. Trump asserted, with his usual confidence: “I was totally against the war in Iraq.”... Mr. Lauer left the assertion unchallenged[.]

[The New York Times]

In "What Happened," Clinton wrote "Lauer had turned what should have been a serious discussion into a pointless ambush. What a waste of time."

In a 1998 interview with Clinton, Lauer dug into the then First Lady, opening the discussion by asking about President Clinton's relationship with Monica Lewinsky, and bluntly asking if Hillary Clinton knew her.

His Treatment Of Ann Curry



Numerous reports indicate that Lauer played some role in pushing his former co-host Ann Curry off the air, and resisted her placement as co-host from the beginning, actively campaigning to get Katie Couric to come back. In 2013, Brian Stelter published a piece in The New York Times Magazine that reported that Matt Lauer openly disparaged Curry, telling a production assistant "I can’t believe I am sitting next to this woman" in addition to personally signing off on Curry's surprise booting from the show.

These details were nestled in a bevy of evidence that Curry was bullied on the set, with executive producer Jim Bell creating a bloopers reel of Curry's mistakes, someone moving boxes of Curry's belongings into a closet and with Bell orchestrating the notorious "Project Bambi" to remove Curry.



A New York Magazine feature on the feud backed up reporting that Lauer complained about Curry to NBC staff, and angled at positioning himself as the main anchor of the show.

...Lauer wasn’t trying hard enough to make it work with Curry because he simply didn’t like her. Off air, Curry and Lauer had no relationship and barely spoke. When she started, Curry had asked Lauer out for lunch to get advice, but Lauer seemed to drag his feet scheduling it and Curry felt he didn’t offer much. With Couric and Vieira, Lauer could be an easygoing straight man; with Curry, who threw off his rhythm and also threatened his dominance of the hard-news stories, he could often look sour.



[New York Magazine]

The Divorce Allegations

In 2006, Lauer's wife, Annette Roque, reportedly filed for divorce alleging "cruel and inhumane" treatment and "extreme anger and hostility" towards her. She would later withdraw the filing, according to The National Inquirer who posted the unverified documents.



