The Supreme Court Is About To Decide If Business Owners Can Discriminate Against Gay People — Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday, The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. The case seemingly pits two expanding sets of rights in the US against each other — free speech versus the protection of LGBT individuals and couples from discrimination. As with most Court cases, however, the case isn't as simple as newspaper reports may indicate. Here's what you need to know.

The Case Revolves Around A Baker Who Refused To Make A Gay Couple A Wedding Cake

In 2012, before same-sex marriage was legal in Colorado, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop Jack C. Phillips refused to even discuss making a wedding cake for Charlie Craig and David Mullins — a gay Denver couple planning to get married in Massachusetts — because of his religious beliefs, saying he would not make cakes for same-sex couples.

The Baker Was Sued By The State Based On Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Law

In 2013, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission sued Phillips and his shop for violating the state's anti-discrimination law, which prohibits businesses from discriminating against people based on characteristics that include sexual orientation:

It is a discriminatory practice and unlawful for a person, directly or indirectly, to refuse, withhold from, or deny to an individual or a group, because of disability, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, or ancestry, the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations of a place of public accommodation[.]



[Justia]

The Baker Says His Cakes Are A Form Of Protected Speech

Phillips argues that his wedding cakes are a form of speech, and that because of his religious beliefs, he should not be compelled to make one for a wedding that he does not condone. He summarized his argument in a USA Today op-ed:

What I design is not just a tower of flour and sugar, but a message tailored to a specific couple and a specific event — a message telling all who see it that this event is a wedding and that it is an occasion for celebration. In this case, I couldn’t. What a cake celebrating this event would communicate was a message that contradicts my deepest religious convictions, and as an artist, that’s just not something I’m able to do, so I politely declined... The First Amendment defends my right to create custom cake art that is consistent with my faith, while declining requests that ask me to celebrate events or messages that conflict with my faith.



[USA Today]

In lower courts, judges have rejected this argument because Phillips rejected the couple before knowing what kind of design the cake would have — suggesting that they could have simply requested a plain cake with no signal that it belonged to a gay wedding.

Civil Rights Advocates Argue That Anti-Discrimination Laws Only Apply To Public Services, Not Speech

As Roger Parloff writes in The New Yorker, civil rights advocates argue that anti-discrimination laws only apply to services offered to the public, not simple speech. Because such conduct must be offered to everyone, Parloff says, there's no way it can be misconstrued as personal speech.

The couples and the state civil-rights bodies bringing these cases (which, in most cases, have sought nominal damages or orders not to discriminate in the future, or both) protest that the anti-discrimination laws don’t relate to expression at all but only to conduct, and therefore don’t violate the First Amendment. If the businesses choose to provide services to the public, they must do so in accordance with state and local anti-discrimination laws. In doing so, no reasonable person would infer that they are expressing any views on same-sex marriage.



[The New Yorker]

Phillips Is Being Represented, In-Part, By A Designated Anti-Gay Hate Group

Phillips is partly being represented at The Court by the Alliance Defending Freedom, an Arizona-based legal group that has won five Supreme Court cases in the last 3 years. ADF has been designated a Hate Group by the Southern Poverty Law Center because of its legal efforts in the US and around the world to "recriminalize homosexuality."

In 2008, the group defended European laws "requiring the sterilization of transgender citizens seeking administrative recognition of their preferred gender." In 2013, the group supported Russia's anti-gay propaganda law. This year, the ADF submitted a brief supporting a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage in Romania. In Spain, the ADF is working to fight an anti-discrimination law. In the US, the group has repeatedly provided legal support for businesses who have refused to serve LGBT customers and fought against women's rights, including in the successful Hobby Lobby case against the ACA's birth control mandate.

The Suit Follows A Recent Wave Of Laws And Court Cases Concerning 'Religious Liberty'

Since the religious right began to lose the battle against gay marriage, Republicans have shifted the battlefield of the Culture War to the "religious liberty" of business owners. Phillips is only one of many who have challenged anti-discrimination clauses in their states. Multiple states have passed laws allowing business owners to discriminate against customers based on the idea. In 2015, Mike Pence faced infamous backlash after signing the Religious Freedom Resotration Act, which gave business owners license to refuse gay customers, into law in Indiana. Last month, a similar law went into effect in Mississippi.

It May All Come Down To Justice Kennedy

As it has in many recent historic Court cases, such as Obergefell v Hodges which legalized same-sex marraige, the decision appears like it will come down to Justice Anthony Kennedy, who tends to play the swing vote on The Court.

SCOTUSblog reports that the justices appeared to be split down their typical ideological lines at oral arguments. Frustratingly, Kennedy seemingly gave support to both sides with his questioning and statements:

Discussing the impact that a ruling for the baker could have for gays and lesbians, Kennedy told Solicitor General Noel Francisco... that if the baker were to win, he could put up a sign indicating that he would not bake cakes for same-sex couples. That, Kennedy suggested, would be “an affront to the gay community.”

But the tide seemed to shift later in the argument... Kennedy [told] Yarger that “tolerance is essential in a free society.” But Colorado, Kennedy posited, hasn’t been very tolerant of Phillips’ religious beliefs in this case.

[SCOTUSblog]