Is The New 'Mass Effect' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

​As the first major spin-off from Bioware's monumental Mass Effect trilogy, Andromeda has a reputation to live up to — and, for fans who were disappointed by the trilogy's end, mistakes to answer for. Does setting the action in a new galaxy make for a good fresh start? Here's what reviews say:





The 'Not-A-Prequel' Story Can Seem A Little Familiar

In place of the iconic Commander Shepard, we have Ryder, the daughter (or son) of a man chosen to lead one of four arks filled with intergalactic explorers looking to found colonies in a distant star cluster. Several disasters later, Ryder inherits her dad's job, and while the moments leading to and including that scene are pretty hackneyed, the stakes really sink in once you reach the Nexus--Andromeda's version of the earlier games' Citadel.

[Gamespot]





Dispatched in 2185, shortly before the events of Mass Effect 2, the expedition’s colony arks arrive at their destination in 2819 only to find that the “golden worlds” have all changed (or been changed). In the last 630 years, they’ve gone from idyllic life-rich worlds to barren hellish nightmare rocks. Humanity’s colony ark takes damage after colliding with an energy cloud they name “The Scourge”—which may or may not have something to do with the golden worlds’ conditions.



[Ars Technica]





It's Not Without Some Good Moments...

In general, Andromeda’s characters feel less concept-driven — the repentant alien assassin, the biotic experiment gone awry — and more organic in their development. They’re parents and grandparents and children and friends and orphans, with very different views of the world they find themselves in — a world 600 years apart from the lives they’ve left behind



[Polygon]





Andromeda did sometimes surprise me with poignant moments, like my crew comforting me in a dark hour and a conversation with my partner AI about the meaning of life. The game just buries these gems under hours of empty or even cringe-worthy interactions filled with heavy-handed themes, awkward lines of dialogue, and weird idiomatic phrases that felt out of place in a far flung galaxy.



[Gamespot]





...But 'Andromeda' Can Seem Unimaginative In Places

For the series that brought us adversaries like Saren and the Illusive Man, the primary foe in Andromeda is surprisingly boilerplate. He barely gets any screen time, and his goals are exactly what you would expect from an evil alien overlord.

[Game Informer]





Also, it’s beyond strange that across these five incredibly varied ecosystems, the game uses the same three alien animals in all of them. Not exaggerating. There’s a little spiky dog thing that attacks in packs, a dinosaur-like thing that whips you with its tail, and the hulking armored brute that you’ve seen in the gameplay demos, but all show up on every planet in “desert,” “jungle” and “ice” variants that are literally just color changes.



[Forbes]





More broadly, the lack of interesting dialogue options makes for less complex scenarios overall, with the result being that most quests are resolved by fighting.



[US Gamer]





More Combat Freedom For You, But Not For Your Squad

Unlike Shepard, who could barely step over an ankle-high obstacle, Ryder is fantastically mobile, with a supremely satisfying jump-jet that vaults you over nearly anything. Combined with the jet-dash move, it’s easy to get comfortable running out to flank enemies, giving combat a much more energetic pace compared to the cover-focused combat of previous Mass Effects.

[IGN]





At any time, the player can open up a menu, swap their combat profile (e.g. from the weapon-focused Soldier to the biotic power-wielding Adept to the tech-manipulating Engineer, for example) on the fly, and change their abilities to best suit their situation. Since I’m not locked into a specific character class, I’ve found myself experimenting with a greater variety of skills and abilities, trying to find unique and devastating combos to unleash on my unwitting opponents. Sadly, the ability to issue specific ability commands to your teammates is now gone, replaced by a simpler system of issuing basic orders to move, attack, or defend.



[Nerdist]





It Definitely Needs A Patch Or Two On All Systems

Mass Effect: Andromeda is more than a little rough in the technical sense. On PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (I’ve yet to spend significant time with the PC version), it’s prone to major frame rate drops and hitches regardless of what’s happening on screen.



[IGN]





On both PS4 and PC, I encountered several audio issues, most notably multiple lines of dialogue playing at the same time, covering each other. I also saw other random glitches like characters that failed to load during conversations, exiting a conversation to find myself a room away from where I was previously, and enemies that fell into the level geometry. None of these issues rendered the game unplayable, but they were noticeable and pervasive.



[Gamespot]





The Character Animation Can Leave A Lot To Be Desired

From wooden character models to dead android eyes, the animations in Andromeda feel as though they were an afterthought. Some characters look like they have space rickets when the walk, others seem as though they’re experiencing constant tremors, and some suddenly appear in front of me thanks to shoddy draw distance issues on the PS4 version.



[Nerdist]





The original games' lip sync was far from perfect, but it averaged out at acceptable. Andromeda is sometimes better but frequently worse, and the funny thing about animation is that you only really pay attention to it when something goes wrong. There are complex cutscenes here that wouldn't have been possible in a prior Mass Effect game, but there are also too many instances when somebody spends a dramatic moment gurning like a Taser victim. After a while I found myself noticing less and less, but it's very apparent early on and that can make an already-slow start harder to connect with.



[PC Gamer]





Lastly: Is There Romance? Yup. Is There Multiplayer? Yup.

You have plenty of romance options for either gender, including same-sex and interspecies, and when you’ve gone out of your way to talk to them and run errands for them (which often involve blowing up robots or killing outlaws) to kindle the flames of your budding relationship, you’re treated to a full-on R-rated sex scene the likes of which the Mass Effect series has never seen before. My wife’s reaction as I sealed the deal with human biotic commando Cora was to state, matter-of-factly, that, “This is porn. And it looks weird.”



[IGN]





I briefly managed to play some of Andromeda’s multiplayer, which I found to be perfectly decent, and pretty fun when I wasn't getting dropped from games. It benefits greatly from Andromeda’s improved combat, making navigating levels and dodging enemies a lot quicker, and it’s a fun way to try out pretty much all the powers you missed out on during your single player playthrough.



[Forbes]



TL;DR

By most accounts, despite being set in a new corner of the universe, Mass Effect: Andromeda doesn't add much to the franchise. Like many of its open-world/RPG hybrid brethren, the game gives players plenty to do — much of it good, and some bad. Between technical issues and retread story beats, those chasing the highs of the original trilogy may not enjoy Andromeda as much as they hope to.





Mass Effect: Andromeda is out March 21st in North America on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Watch The Trailer





For more game, movie, and television review roundups, check out our dedicated channel.



