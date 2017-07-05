Mark Zuckerberg Gets Political In Facebook Post From Alaska, Raises New Questions About A Run For Office

​Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg got political in his latest Facebook post, adding more fuel to the rumor that he intends to run for political office. In the post, Zuckerberg writes about government programs in Alaska, which he just visited as part of his "year of travel," a tour he and his wife are taking across the US.

Most notably, Zuckerberg praised Alaska's Permanent Fund Dividend, which is a dividend paid to every citizen from public oil money, writing that "basic income is a bipartisan idea."



Rumors that the Facebook founder is planning to run for office have been swirling for a long time now, but recently picked up as Zuckerberg announced and embarked on his campaign-like tour across the US. Zuckerberg has denied the rumors.



