Marine Le Pen Rips Off A Speech Given By One Of Her Former Opponents

SHE SAYS IT'S NOT PLAGIARISM, IT'S A 'WINK'

Marine Le Pen gives a speech in Villepinte, near Paris, for a big rally before the 2nd round of 2017 French Presidential Elections on Monday, 1st May 2017.

​Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen gave a speech on Monday that borrowed heavily from an April speech given by one of her former rivals, François Fillon. Le Pen will face off against centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in a run-off election on May 7. Fillon failed to qualify for the run-off vote, having received only 20.01 percent of the vote in the first round of voting on April 23.

The similarities between the two speeches are apparent in this side-by-side video cut by the pro-Fillon Twitter account RidiculeTV:

Pour parler de la France, Marine Le Pen est obligée de plagier MOT POUR MOT un discours de Fillon ... 😱 #Imposture pic.twitter.com/BasTJsgLWf — Ridicule TV (@RidiculeTV) May 1, 2017





The borrowed passages deal primarily with French national identity.



During her speech, Le Pen made mention of France's "three maritime borders" with the English Channel, North Sea and Atlantic — the same phrase used by Fillon in his speech.



She also spoke of France's relationship with Italy, referring to "Italy, our sister" — a phrase Fillon also used.

Le Pen then used a quote from former French Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau — the exact one Fillon cited.

"Once a soldier of God, and now a soldier of Liberty, France will always be the soldier of the ideal," Fillon had quoted Clemenceau as saying.



[CNN]

The New York Times details more sections of Le Pen's speech that echo Fillon's speech, sometimes word for word.

Fillon, who served as prime minister under center-right President Nicolas Sarkozy, was a front-runner in this year's presidential election until an embezzlement scandal sapped public support for his campaign. He has urged his supporters to vote for Macron, not Le Pen, in the second-round election.

Le Pen's representatives claim that her speech was intended as an homage to Fillon and an attempt to appeal to his voters.

Le Pen's team acknowledged the speech had not been wholly original, but claimed it was more homage than outright theft. "It's not a plagiarism. It’s totally deliberate, a wink and a nod, a small loan," National Front Secretary General Nicolas Bay told a French public radio station, France 24 reported.

"This wink, I think, was appreciated [by all], including Mr. Fillon’s voters," Daniel Rachline, Le Pen's spokesperson, told a television station.

[Time]