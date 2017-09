​Puerto Rico is currently sustaining a direct hit from Hurricane Maria, which quickly strengthened to a Category 5 storm earlier this week, before dropping to a still-powerful Category 4 before hitting the island. Satellite footage shows the island is completely engulfed in the huge storm:

#GOES16 visible loop of Cat 4 Hurricane #Maria as the center passes over #PuertoRico. Max sustained winds are at 145 MPH. pic.twitter.com/BQYflfFfCX — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 20, 2017

Videos from the island show intense winds and severe flooding:

This #Maria footage is from Guayama, Puerto Rico —The same town where an uncovered, 5-story pile of toxic coal ash sits pic.twitter.com/qB0w8lTsMQ — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) September 20, 2017

You can follow updating coverage of the storm here. Current forecasts show Maria turning north into the Atlantic after it leaves Puerto Rico:



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/18b899ca209e4b328b288d55da073368_fdfc1b6b0d344057a212e6ff0b738a98_1_post.png" alt="" />