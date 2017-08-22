Here's What To Know About Marcellus Williams, The Missouri Inmate Whose Execution Was Just Stayed

[CNN]

As with so many trials involving black defendants, prosecutors worked hard to keep black people off the jury.

Samuel Spital, the director of Litigation at the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, said the lack of physical evidence linking Williams to the murder is "not the only disturbing aspect" of the case.

The trial prosecutor was allowed to preemptively strike six out of seven prospective black jurors, Spital told CNN, noting that Williams is black and Gayle was white.

"The prosecutor offered as a race 'neutral' explanation for one of the strikes that the black juror looked like Mr. Williams and that the juror worked for the Post Office, even though the same prosecutor raised no objection to a white juror who worked for the Post Office," Spital said.



[CNN]





Incidentally, the prosecutor who oversaw Williams' conviction, Bob McCulloch, is the same prosecutor who declined to indict Darren Wilson for shooting Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014.



Prosecutors Say They Are Confident That Non-DNA Evidence Is Strong Enough To Uphold The Conviction

The prosecution's case rests on testimony from two people who say they heard Williams admit to the crime, and on items belonging to the victim that were found in a car.

In court filings, the office of Joshua D. Hawley, Missouri's attorney general, lists some of these other factors, describing two people — a man who served time with Williams and Williams's girlfriend — who both told police that he confessed to the killing. Williams had also sold a laptop stolen from Gayle's home, Hawley's office wrote in the filings, and items belonging to Gayle were found in a car Williams drove the day she was killed.

"Based on the other, non-DNA, evidence in this case, our office is confident in Marcellus Williams' guilt and plans to move forward," Loree Anne Paradise, Hawley's deputy chief of staff, wrote in an email Tuesday.



[The Washington Post]





However, the two witnesses had financial incentives to give the testimony that they did.

Williams' conviction rested on the testimony of two informants, who came forward only after learning of a $10,000 reward and who admitted to meeting to discuss their testimony. One informant later admitted that she "set up" Williams in exchange for the money. The other, a jailhouse snitch, was one of many inmates approached by law enforcement with details of the case. Such incentivized testimony is a known cause of wrongful convictions.



[The Kansas City Star]





And, according to Williams' lawyer, the car in which the victim's belongings were found did not belong to Williams.

Mr. [Kent] Gipson said none of the victim's belongings had been found on his client. The car that held her things was found in derelict condition more than a year after the crime and was registered to someone else, he said.



[The New York Times]

Missouri's Supreme Court First Stayed Williams' Execution For DNA Testing, Then Allowed His Execution To Proceed

The state supreme court declined to give an explanation either when it stayed Williams' execution in 2015 or when it declined to stay it a second time last week.

In 2015, the Supreme Court of Missouri issued a last-minute stay of execution to allow Williams to obtain DNA testing. But when the results came back exculpatory — proving it was someone else and not Williams' DNA on the knife — the court denied him a chance to present that evidence and summarily denied the case without issuing any written opinion to explain it. Instead of providing justice, the court gave Williams an execution date.



[The Kansas City Star]

Now, Williams' Fate Is In The Hands Of Five Retired Judges

Governor Greitens' order establishes a board of five retired judges who will have the power to subpoena evidence to determine whether Williams should be executed.

"A sentence of death is the ultimate, permanent punishment. To carry out the death penalty, the people of Missouri must have confidence in the judgment of guilt. In light of new information, I am appointing a Board of Inquiry in this case," Greitens said in the press release.

The five member Board of Inquiry will include retired Missouri judges, Greitens said, and it will have subpoena power.

[CBS News]