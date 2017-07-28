This Map Of The Most Distinctive Corporate Jargon In Every State Will Make You Cringe 50 Times

Have you ever rolled your eyes at a job listing that used the phrase "go the extra mile"? How about "shift the paradigm" or "push the envelope"? We hope your eyes are warmed up, because you're about to see a lot of bad job listing clichés.

Textio, a company that describes itself as an "augmented writing platform for creating highly effective job listings," made this map by analyzing its database of a quarter billion job listings to find out which phrase was used more commonly in each state than national averages would predict. And we gotta say, those overachievers at Textio teed up and then hit it out of the park. This map is nothing short of revolutioneering.





