LEAVE SUBWAY OUT OF THIS

Man Pulls A Gun On Fellow Subway Customer For Seemingly No Reason

Security footage captured this frightening interaction between two Subway customers over the weekend. A man with a woman and child were ordering at the counter when another man wearing a hood got in line behind them. The first man promptly pulled a gun on the second, and then harassed him for another two minutes. Watch:

 


Though this does seem like it could be a scene straight out of the USA, the Subway where the altercation occurred is in Brazil. For further reading, you can find a report on the incident translated (somewhat poorly) from Portuguese here.

[via Reddit]

