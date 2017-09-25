SO DUMB, FOR REAL

Huge Moron Hitches A Ride On The Back Of A Speeding Train

​We're just going to assume that this video, shot in Australia, is viral marketing for an upcoming action movie, because nobody could be this dumb for no reason, right? 

 

The train was reportedly going about 110 kmh (68 mph). 


[Via Storyful]

