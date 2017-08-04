This Man Wrote A Tribute To His Wife's 'Curvy Body,' And Everyone On Twitter Hates It

​Writer and TEDx speaker Robbie Tripp was having a pretty good week: An Instagram post he published Monday went viral — 22,638 likes and counting — and garnered praise from around the internet. The post, which features a picture of Tripp and his wife Sarah on a beach, reads as follows:

I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as "chubby" or even "fat." Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah.



After reading this caption, Today.com pronounced, "Everyone's swooning." HuffPost deemed Tripp's post "required reading." BuzzFeed declared, "I'm not crying, you're crying." E! announced, "This couple is redefining relationship goals." The internet had read Tripp's heartfelt ode to his wife's "thick" body type, and the internet had tears in its eyes.

That is, until Tripp's post reached Twitter, where the overwhelming consensus seems to be: Wow, this guy is a self-aggrandizing creep.

This....is an average-sized woman. What is extraordinary about this? What in the world is this?https://t.co/GNIOWTvVHJ — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) August 4, 2017

if you have to give yourself a mr. darcy speech every time you catch yourself finding me attractive you can jump in a lake thx https://t.co/qpFtso4s2q — amanda pell (@missamandapell) August 4, 2017

Crying at the beauty of this guy not hating his fat wife pic.twitter.com/TJsVWci2qm — regular woman, 29 (@agoodstrongwife) August 4, 2017

White guy: "my wife is like thick and I like that."



Internet: "MY GOD YOU'RE AMAZING FOR THIS."



Every black & brown man in America: pic.twitter.com/IwlPEyPfcy — Falcón (@JaimesonPaul) August 4, 2017

it's been like three hours and i still want to physically fight "i luv my curvy wife and her cellulite" instagram dude — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) August 4, 2017

I'm gonna out feminism that guy and fuck his thick wife — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 4, 2017

If you're wondering what's so bad about a man writing about how hot his Thick Wife is, well, let the New Statesman's Sarah Ditum explain:

I'm happy Robbie Tripp is happy. I'm happy he's making Sarah Tripp happy. But can we please, please get over this idea that a man is a hero for talking about what body type gives him a boner? And can we not treat him like some kind of body positivity pioneer for liking his objectively hot wife? (Contrary to his claim that "Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan", Cosmo has featured plus-size models.) Dude: finding your partner beautiful is kind of what you're supposed to do.



People have started commenting on Tripp's Instagram post to say things like, "This is cringe worthy" and "uh, ur trash." Which means he's probably not having such a great week anymore. But on the bright side, he still has a wife who "fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room."