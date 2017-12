The goat (probably) doesn't know it yet, but the life he's about to live is the greatest of all time.

I want everyone to meet my pet goat pic.twitter.com/at06dxv9Ab — Brother Nature (@COLDGAMEKELV) December 12, 2017





If this animal loving bro seems familiar, it might be because a series of videos of him chilling with deer went viral in 2016. This is, in our opinion, the best one of those:





