Paperclip Magnetic Top: the magnetic tipped top attaches to the perimeter of the paperclip- but since the top has much more mass, the paperclip is put into curious motion due to Newton's 3rd law and the top's rotational inertia. This transparent version allows full view of the moving clip. Patented in 1946 under the name Hoy-Poy Top, this antique kinetic art toy made it into my collection as a gift from the folks at @shirepostmint- thanks! ➡️ Follow the link in my profile for info on where to get tops like this one and other amazing items featured here on @physicsfun #top #spinningtop #vintagetoy #newtons3rdlaw #physics #physicstoy #angularmomentum #relativemotion #magneticfield #magnetic #kineticart #science #centerofmass #magnetictop #scienceisawesome

A post shared by physicsfun (@physicsfun) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:40am PDT