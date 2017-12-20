Mysterious, Extremely Well-Funded AR Company Magic Leap Finally Releases Images Of Its Mixed Reality Headset

The mysterious augmented reality company Magic Leap has finally released images of their first product, Magic Leap One.

This morning, the company introduced the product on Twitter.

World, meet Magic Leap One. Magic Leap One, meet the world. More at: https://t.co/LbHY82tYUC pic.twitter.com/2iXgyPs21K — Magic Leap (@magicleap) December 20, 2017

The product is comprised of three parts: the Lightwear (the headset), the Lightpack (the mobile computer) and the Control (a remote).

The Lightwear headset reportedly creates a "Digital Lightfield" that allows users to perceive digital objects in the same way that they perceive real objects, reducing user fatigue. According to the website, the display digitally recreates the users' surrounding to integrate them with non-real objects. The headset will also include spatial audio, allowing you to hear depth effects. In February, an image leaked from the company of what appeared to be a similar headset.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/130373603d6044489b3ae15ecdb39470_699f854e47254e2cacdb3f6fbb7b1a29_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;

The Lightpack is a mobile computer connected to the headset. The website shows it clipped to the users' pocket.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/19069ae21d0d4951baf0b5f3bace0382_699f854e47254e2cacdb3f6fbb7b1a29_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;

The Control unit simply appears to be a mouse or a remote, that will function along with responsive features in the headset such as eye-tracking, voice control and gesture response.

The company has been teasing the capabilities of their product for over a year and has received massive amounts of funding. In October of this year, Magic Leap raised a $502 Million series D round, with investors that included Google, Alibaba, JP Morgan, Fidelity Management and Research. In total, the company is reported to have raised almost $2 billion.



The potential uses of such technology are seemingly endless, hence the massive amounts of investment in the product. Currently, gaming, "sandbox" play, multiple display tracking and interactive design are all mentioned on the company's website. The UI that the company has teased in the past looks seriously cool, but it remains to be seen if the production headset can deliver what it promises:





The product is reportedly "shipping in 2018," but there is no price point yet. You can sign up for updates here.





