The Trump-Macron Rivalry Heats Up As Macron Coopts Trump's Catchphrase

​The rivalry between American president Donald Trump​ and newly elected French president Emmanuel Macron is heating up. When the pair met in Brussels last week, Macron beat Trump at his own handshake game with a vise-like grip that made Trump grimace. Yesterday, Trump seemed to make a deliberate jab at Macron during his announcement of his decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement when he said, "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." (Never mind that climate change affects everyone, and that Pittsburgh wants to stay in the climate accord.)

Now, Macron is trolling Trump with a revision of his campaign catchphrase. After Trump's announcement yesterday, Macron released a video of himself giving a short speech in heavily-accented English that culminates, "We all share the same responsibility: Make our planet great again."

We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again. pic.twitter.com/IIWmLEtmxj — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 1, 2017

In case you didn't catch that, Macron also released a handy graphic:

The obvious next move for Trump is to come up with a biting parody of Macron's campaign slogan, which was "En marche!", and deliver it in French. Good luck with that?