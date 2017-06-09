French President Emmanuel Macron Trolls Trump With Climate Website Aimed At Poaching US Workers

​France's new president, Emmanuel Macron, is the youngest person to hold the office in the country's history, and now he's the sassiest too. On Thursday, Macron's office published makeourplanetgreatagain.fr, a website that's dedicated to trolling Trump for his decision to leave the Paris climate agreement and enticing disgruntled American workers to move to France. Let's take a look.

The website opens by addressing all responsible citizens, i.e. those who believe global climate change should be a priority.

In a written statement, Macron stresses that Trump's decision to pull of the agreement runs counter to human rights and the global mission to fight climate change. He then makes sure to note that France has been a leader in fighting for human rights.

In a video last week, Macron made his pitch explicit, imploring workers fighting climate change in the states, to work in France.

To top off the epic troll, the name of Macron's campaign to poach American workers is "Make Our Planet Great Again" (a biting Trump homage that Macron debuted last week).

After answering a series of questions about your work, the website spits out some fun, climate-friendly facts that might entice you to pack your bags, and then links you to a detailed fact sheet about moving to France to work in your field.

If that doesn't entice you, maybe the face that France's president is a trollking will.