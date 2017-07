When Alicia Keys and Jay-Z described New York as a "concrete jungle," they weren't joking — things get pretty crazy in the Big Apple. Most recently, a fight broke out in the city's staid Upper West Side neighborhood, featuring a machete:

Wednesday morning 6:50am July 19 on the UWS. Man with machete in altercation with man in red. @NY1 @DNAinfoNY @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/kn9te7ugTm — Paul Tena (@paultena) July 19, 2017

​According to DNAinfo, the driver was arrested shortly after the fight.