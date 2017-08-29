Help! I Love This Mattress So Much I Can’t Get Out Of Bed

Confession: up until two weeks ago, I was sleeping on the cheapest mattress IKEA had to offer. I had a nice topper, but still. I had a sturdy bed frame, but still. It was terrible.

I’m not sure which sleepless night or achy-back morning did it, but finally I realized: sleep doesn’t have to be like this. Investing in a good mattress is worth it.

We’re living in the golden age of Direct-To-Consumer Mattress-In-A-Box Retailers (the Golden Age I tell ya!), and it’s easy to get lost.​

Lull Mattresses stood out for three reasons:

1. They’re affordable. After comparing prices for a queen mattress, and with all coupons and codes applied, Lull was the cheapest out of all the brands I looked at.

2. They’re comfortable. Lull Mattresses have a memory foam top layer that’s comfy without being too squishy. Made to be medium firm, they’re especially good for back and side sleepers.

3. They’re nice! Full disclosure, I’ve written a lot about Lull for Digg’s sponsored posts, and their team is a pleasure to work with! Kindness matters, y’all.

I put in my order, and within three days had a big ol’ box waiting on my stoop. Hot tip: don’t try to carry this (77-pound) thing up four flights of stairs by yourself. You will get flustered. You will feel weak. You will accidentally let it slip down half a flight of stairs before you can catch it.

But once I hauled this bad boy up, it was all downhill from there — in the good way! The mattress popped out of its vacuum-sealed packaging like a can of Pillsbury biscuits, and within 30 seconds was good to plop down on. (Although, per the website, it takes 24-48 hours for it to fully expand.) Take care not to cut the mattress fabric (like I did) when removing the plastic. And take note of the “new mattress” smell. It’s there. But nothing two days and an open window won’t air out. In fact, all foams in Lull mattresses are CertiPUR-US Certified, which means that they have much more limited off gassing compared to other boxed mattress brands.

Now for the goods. This mattress! It’s really, really comfy. It’s supportive, but soft. It molds to your body without enveloping you like quicksand. As I was laying on it (à la this), I thought for sure this was the kind of mattress I could place a glass of red wine on and jump around without spilling it. But I wasn’t going to do that, this wasn’t an infomercial.

To avoid my review consisting of “idk it just felt good,” I researched the specifics of why this mattress was so (so, so) much better than what I had been sleeping on. Here’s what I learned:

Memory Foam Matters

Each Lull mattress is topped with 1.5” of gel-infused memory foam. That amount provides the exact right amount of bounce to support all sleeping positions without too much of a sinking feeling. It helps distribute weight and contours to your curves, which is helpful for relieving pressure on your joints. Bye back pain! See ya never, neck soreness!

Keeps Things Cool

According to science, the ideal temperature for sleeping is around 69 degrees. (We know, nice.) Lull’s memory foam layer is injected with a gel polymer that’s specifically designed to transfer heat away from your body and disperse it throughout the mattress. The breathable top-tick fibers and open cell foam structure mean better airflow and a cooler you.

Good For Couples

If you don’t want to be constantly roused by your partner’s late-night tossing, you need to pay attention to a mattress’ motion isolation. Lull's multiple layers of responsive foam absorb movement so you don’t feel your partner (or pets) when they get up in the middle of the night. You’re on your own with the snoring.

10-Year Warranty

All Lull mattresses come with a super solid 10-year warranty. And considering how much mattresses of this quality cost at traditional retailers — we’re talking a 6-12x markup — you’re getting quite the deal.





Two weeks in, and I’ve had seriously good, seriously deep sleeps nearly every night. Including that one time I thought it would be “fun” to watch ‘Black Mirror’ before bed. As someone who doesn’t typically sleep through the night, this is huge. HUGE! I’m in love. Who knew that not sleeping on a shitty mattress would mean actually getting a good night’s sleep? You did, probably. Please don’t rub it in.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress that is affordable, comfortable and will ship to your door in a box, I give Lull two enthusiastic thumbs up. And a couple of snores for good measure.





Lull was created for one simple reason: They want people to sleep better so they can live better. Lull offers their customers a premium sleeping solution at a fraction of the cost of a traditional mattress and provide a world-class customer experience that is hassle and stress free.

